Search on for weapons used in Hindu Munnani leader’s murder

The Special Investigation Division (SID) of the CB-CID, probing Hindu Munnani functionary Sasikumar’s murder last year, has begun the search for the weapons used in the crime. Based on information reportedly given by accused Subair, who has been in police custody for the last seven days, the weapons like sickles were dumped in a canal on Ukkadam Bypass in the city after the murder on the night of September 22 last year. It is around 15 km from the murder spot.

The search to find the weapons began this morning using excavators, police said. Meanwhile, the hunt continues to trace Mubarak and his accomplice allegedly involved in the murder, which triggered a communal flare-up during the funeral the next day.