21 Oct 2017, Edition - 830, Saturday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • According to protocol we will invite, to attend or not to attend is up to him: Ramalinga Reddy, Home Min, Karnataka
  • Missing Pak Journalist Zeenat Shahzadi Fighting For Jailed Indian Found After 2 Years
  • As part of govt he shouldn’t have written it: Karnataka CM on Hegde’s letter asking not to include his name in Tipu Jayanti celebration
  • IMA TN objects to how doctors in govt hospitals & medical community has been projected in Mersal: Pres, Indian Medical Assoc, Tamil Nadu
Coimbatore

Search on for weapons used in Hindu Munnani leader’s murder

Covai Post Network
October 21, 2017

The Special Investigation Division (SID) of the CB-CID, probing Hindu Munnani functionary Sasikumar’s murder last year, has begun the search for the weapons used in the crime. Based on information reportedly given by accused Subair, who has been in police custody for the last seven days, the weapons like sickles were dumped in a canal on Ukkadam Bypass in the city after the murder on the night of September 22 last year. It is around 15 km from the murder spot.

The search to find the weapons began this morning using excavators, police said. Meanwhile, the hunt continues to trace Mubarak and his accomplice allegedly involved in the murder, which triggered a communal flare-up during the funeral the next day.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Behind the Madras Observatory lie the imperialist designs of the East India Company
October 14, 2017

For the British, astronomy held the key to ‘the sovereignty of a rich and extensive empire’. The Madras Observatory offers little to the visitor’s eye. Stone slabs and bro...

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Have you lost the will to have sex? You aren’t the only one
October 13, 2017

Sex intrigues everyone, whether it is a teenager who’s trying to figure out the world, catching blue films at late night or the seasoned man who is trying to better himself in be...

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

Drumstick
October 20, 2017

Drum stick or horseradish tree is a tall slender plant grown for it greens, flowers and nutritious pods. It is a very commonly used vegetable in Indian household. The leaves are th...

Read More