Search on killers of an auto driver in full public view

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Police are on the look out for two motorcycle borne persons, who had stabbed an auto rickshaw driver to death, for not allowing to overtake near Keeranatham in the city yesterday.

The 28-year-old Arun Prasath was going to Saravanampatti from Keeranatham, an IT hub, when the duo on the two wheelers way laid and started scolding him, police said today.

The ensued argument over not giving way for overtaking, led to one person taking a knife and stabbing the driver around one PM, with public remaining mere onlookers, police said.

The duo managed to escape from the spot, even as the driver was taken to the government hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Search is on for the killers, police added.