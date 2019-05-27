  • Download mobile app
27 May 2019
Senior CCMC official, middleman arrested for accepting bribe

Covai Post Network

May 27, 2019

Coimbatore : An Assistant Commissioner in the office of North Zone of City Corporation was arrested Monday for accepting money to issue a tax book.

Based on complaints that a few officials in the corporation were demanding money from the public for carrying out their work through middlemen, sleuths from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption carried out raids there this noon.

A specific complaint was made by one Kumar that Assistance Commissioner Ravikumar had sought Rs12,000 through a middleman for issuing a property tax book.

The Directorate asked him to give chemical laced currency notes to the official.

The sleuths arrested Ravikumar while accepting the money. They also arrested a middlemen for helping the official to collect the bribe money, police said.

They carried out an inquiry in the office for more than an hour.

