Senior journalist Nidhi Razdan says she was never offered job by Harvard University; was scammed

Covai Post Network

Senior Journalist Nidhi Razdan had earlier said that she is joining Harvard University as an Assistant Professor and subsequently, quit her job at NDTV where she was working for 21 years.

A little while ago, Nidhi herself took to Twitter and revealed that she had been a victim of a phishing attack and informed that the University hadn’t made any such offer.

“At first, I had dismissed these anomalies as being reflective of the new normal being dictated by the pandemic, but recently the representations being made to me were of an even more disquieting nature. As a result, I reached out to senior authorities at Harvard University for clarity. Upon their request, I shared some of the correspondence that I believed I had received from the University,” a part of her statement read.

“I did not, in fact, receive an offer by Harvard University to join their faculty as an Associate Professor of Journalism. The perpetrators of this attack used clever forgeries and misrepresentations to obtain access to my personal data and communications and may have also gained access to my devices and my email/social media accounts,” she further wrote.

She added, “I have requested them to take immediate steps to identify, apprehend and prosecute the perpetrators of this abominable attack. Separately, I have written to the Harvard University authorities and urged them to take the matter seriously. I hope that the police are able to get to the bottom of this attack on me at the earliest and help me bring this unsavoury incident to a swift end.”

Journalists and general public have been expressing solidarity with Nidhi along with their wishes for her to bounce back quickly.