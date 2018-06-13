Seven held for bid to kill 3 youths in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Police arrested seven persons who attempted to kill three youngsters in a gang war near Saravanampatti in the city on Sunday.

Sources said, Sujith and Ashokan had gone to Vinayagapuram near Saravanampatti to visit their friend residing in that locality. On seeing them, local residents Kamalakannan, Vishnu and Dinesh, questioned them, finally leading to a scuffle.

ALSO READ : Young man attempts selfie, falls into water body near Valparai

Balakrishnan, Mariswaran, Raja and Vijay (friends of sujith and Ashokan) were in Subramanya Nagar on Sunday night. The went there on Sunday night and assaulted them, resulting of three of them, except Vijay, suffered severe injuries and were taken to Government Hospital, Coimbatore.

Saravampatti police arrested seven persons – Kamalakannan, Prakash and Dinesh Kumar of Sivanandha Puram, Vishnu of Annur, Siva of Amman Kulam, Palani Manikkam of Vinayaga puram and Sridhar of Chinnavedampatti in the city.