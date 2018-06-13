  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
14 Jun 2018, Edition - 1066, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • JUST IN: More trouble for Former FM P. Chidambaram
  • India is going to make a separate statement on the UN report on June 19 at UNHRC in Geneva
  • 7 day custody for all accused in Bhima – Koregaon case
  • Amnesty International endorses ‘motivated’ UN report
  • One army personnel martyred while two terrorists gunned down at an operation in Bandipora’s Panar area in J&K
  • Maoists tried recruiting JNU students, twist revealed in Bhima Koregaon case
  • JUST IN: CRPF vehicle targeted, clashes erupted in Banihal, J&K
  • J&K: Army jawan abducted in Shopian
  • AIADMK MLAs disqualification case: Madras HC upholds disqualification of 18 MLAs
  • Air India flights stranded at Delhi airport as sandstorm hits Chandigarh
Travel

Coimbatore

Seven held for bid to kill 3 youths in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

June 13, 2018

Coimbatore: Police arrested seven persons who attempted to kill three youngsters in a gang war near Saravanampatti in the city on Sunday.

Sources said, Sujith and Ashokan had gone to Vinayagapuram near Saravanampatti to visit their friend residing in that locality. On seeing them, local residents Kamalakannan, Vishnu and Dinesh, questioned them, finally leading to a scuffle.

ALSO READ : Young man attempts selfie, falls into water body near Valparai

Balakrishnan, Mariswaran, Raja and Vijay (friends of sujith and Ashokan) were in Subramanya Nagar on Sunday night. The went there on Sunday night and assaulted them, resulting of three of them, except Vijay, suffered severe injuries and were taken to Government Hospital, Coimbatore.

Saravampatti police arrested seven persons – Kamalakannan, Prakash and Dinesh Kumar of Sivanandha Puram, Vishnu of Annur, Siva of Amman Kulam, Palani Manikkam of Vinayaga puram and Sridhar of Chinnavedampatti in the city.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

POPULAR BITES

WATCH More Videos

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿