01 Sep 2018

Travel

Coimbatore

Seven killed, 30 hurt as two buses collide near Salem

Covai Post Network

September 1, 2018

Coimbatore : Seven persons, including two women, were killed and 30 injured in a head-on collision between two buses at Mamangam near Salem, some 150 km from here, in the wee hours of today.

A speeding Krishnagiri-bound private bus hit a flower-laden mini-van parked on the National Highway around 2 am, police said.

The bus driver lost control and the vehicle collided with an omni bus coming from Bengaluru in the opposite direction.

The omni bus turned turtle, resulting in the spot death of seven persons.

Police rushed to the spot and engaged in rescue operations and diverted the traffic. District Collector Rohini also visited the accident spot.

The injured were admitted to the Government Hospital in Salem.

