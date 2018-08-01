Seven killed, three hurt as car runs into bus stop in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Seven persons, including three women, waiting at a bus stop in Sundarapuram in the city, were killed and three injured seriously, when a car mowed down them today.

The critically injured are being treated in hospital, police said.

The car coming from Pollachi was said to be in high speed and the driver lost control and drove into the bus stand, killing seven persons, including a woman flower vendor, on the spot.

The public caught the driver and handed over to the police.

Under the impact, a few vehicles and an electric post were damaged People who witnessed the accident told police that the driver was under influence of liquor and also driving in a high speed, based on which investigations were on, they said.