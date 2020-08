Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: Monday was marked by some relief on the Covid front ,in the Nilgiris.

With only seven new cases being added the total number of persons tested positive in the district now stands at 965.

Of the new cases,one from Thangamalai road in Kotagiri and another from Kerhaada in Kotagiri were secondary contacts of persons who had attended a function at Thangadu Oranhalli recently.