SFI to burn copies of draft National Education Policy

Coimbatore : To lodge their protest against the proposed National Education Policy (NEP), Students Federation of India (SFI) has decided to burn the copies of draft NEP across India on Jun 25.

Terming the draft policy as against the Indian constitution and social justice, SFI Tamil Nadu secretary, V Mariappan told reporters here today that HRD Ministry had given time till June 30 to the States to respond, which was a very short period for going through the 484 page documents, he said.

Stating that the draft was circulated only in English and Hindi, which is against democracy, he said the Government should provide it in all the languages and extend the time for response by another six months..

Mariappan also urged Tamil Nadu government to immediately convene the Assembly to elicit the opinions and suggestions of all the parties before taking a final decision.

As the proposed policy was against social justice and the Constitution and also against the welfare of poor and downtrodden students, the Centre should withdraw the new policy, he said.

To create awareness among the students about the ill effects of the policy, SFI has decided to burn the copies of draft policy on June 25 in front of all educational institutions in Tamil Nadu and across India, Mariappan said.