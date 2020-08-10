Shocking… to say the least

D.Radhakrishnan

Udhagamandalam: A pole on the road or a road around a pole. Either way it’s a hazard and what makes the situation worse,in this case, is that it’s an electric pole supporting high tension overhead lines.

The location of this pole is near Kotagiri on the Haadathorai road connecting Aravenu with Coonoor and beyond.

A potential risk even in normal times,it’s now being viewed as a major threat,considering the weather turning hostile under the influence of the South West monsoon.

In a bid to draw the attention of the district administration and the authorities concerned to the lurking danger,a resident of Haadathorai Mr. Sharan Deep Singh,on Monday,shot a video of it ,with a commentary on,what kind of a threat it posed and also gave it a coat of white paint to warn unwary motorists and pedestrians.

Later speaking to The Covai Post, Mr.Singh said that for sometime now,he had been hanging bright pieces of cloth on the pole as a warning but now he was beginning to become more conscious of the danger,owing to the off and on overcast conditions and attendant poor visibility.

He added that though the local people were conscious of the threat,which was about four kilometres from Pebane village,others passing through are not aware. The overhead lines are hanging low and chances of a bus or a lorry, coming into contact,with them are high. Consequently, “something tragic is just waiting to happen there”. He hoped that the Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) will wake up to the danger,’before it’s too late’.

When contacted a senior official of the NEDC said that,if the local panchayat submits a proposal,the pole can be shifted.