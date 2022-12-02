Shop on JioMart with ease through WhatsApp

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Reliance Retail's JioMart, one of India's leading e-marketplaces has been the only successful e-retail brand globally to implement and fulfil orders through WhatsApp. With JioMart’s partnership with WhatsApp, customers can now simply browse and shop for their household needs right within their WhatsApp chat. Jio Platforms partnered with Meta to offer JioMart on WhatsApp, a global-first product experience for consumers. This partnership aims to accelerate India’s digital transformation and provide people and businesses of all sizes opportunities to connect in new ways and fuel economic growth in the country. The JioMart on WhatsApp experience is revolutionizing the way millions of businesses across the country connect with their consumers while bringing unparalleled simplicity and convenience to people’s shopping experience. This feature offers a complete end-to-end shopping experience, one can browse the catalog and explore aisles of unlimited products on offer at JioMart, add products to their cart and complete their purchases, all within WhatsApp. With this hassle free service, customers can order as per their convenience, no time or quantity restrictions.

Whether you are in Mysore or Jaipur or Patna, you can sit in the comfort of your home and order your pick of daily needs anytime through WhatsApp. All you need to do is send ‘Great deals on JioMart’ to the JioMart number (+917977079770) on WhatsApp and you will instantly receive the shopping catalogue, notifications on current offers and deals.

By ordering through this platform, you will not only receive real time updates and status of your orders but you can also reach out for support in case you face any issue. What’s more! Shop for minimum cart value of Rs. 250 INR and get assured 30% off, enjoy maximum discount up to Rs. 120. Get started, place your order through WhatsApp now!