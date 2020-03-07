Shops remain closed, police take out flag march in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Almost all shops downed their shutters Saturday in response to bandh call given by Hindu Munnani and Federation of Islamic Organisations and the day so far remained without any untoward incidents.

While Munnani had given the bandh call to protest against the attack on the party functionary two days ago, the Federation was to protest against the hurling of petrol bomb on a mosque and attack on a Muslim auto rickshaw driver.

With majority of private buses, auto rickshaws and taxis remaining indoor, the government buses plied as usual, with lesser passengers.

Meanwhile, police, led by Commissioner, Sumit Saran and his two deputies, along with RAF Commandants, took out a march through the main streets of Gandhipuram, a major commercial area, to instill confidence among the public.

Over 2,500 police personnel and armed Para Military forces were deployed in and around the city, particularly communally sensitive area.

Almost all the shops, smaller and bigger ones, roadside petty shops remained close in response to the bandh call.

No untoward incidents were reported so far, they said.

Traders in Mettupalayam, Karamadai and Pollachi in the rural limits also closed their shops, police said.

The federation of Islamic Organisations demanded that those who hurled the petrol bomb on the mosque should be immediate arrested and booked under National Security Act.

As the people were suffering due to the bandh, the federation has arranged for nearly 5,000 packets of food to be distributed to the needy and also those coming to hospitals and bus stands.

The Munnani district secretary, Madiukkarai Anand was attacked by unidentified motorcycle borne persons, while he was returning home after attending a pro-CAA dharna on Wednesday night, leading to the organisation calling for the bandh.

The Islamic organisations claimed that the petrol bomb was hurled at the Mosque in Ganapati, as a retaliation to the attack, which was purely internal matter of Hindu outfits and announced for the bandh.