Shopsy introduces Tamil and Telugu App Interfaces furthering its Made for Bharat E-Commerce innovations

Coimbatore : Shopsy by Flipkart, Bharat’s fastest growing hyper-value e-commerce platform, has introduced Tamil and Telugu to its platform to widen its reach and serve more customers across different regions. This will allow customers to choose their preferred language for accessing the expansive range of affordable products available on the platform. Given that over 68% of Shopsy customers today come from Tier 2 and beyond cities, out of which close to 50% are first time e-commerce shoppers, the introduction of new languages is key in addressing the growing demand of consumers that are based in different corners of the country. As per Shopsy’s research, while customers residing in non-metros were able to navigate the app in English, they were more comfortable transacting in their regional language as browsing products and shopping online became easier. As a result, Shopsy introduced two new languages to cater to the soaring demand of its consumers. The recently published Flipkart-Bain & Company report on How India Shops Online 2022, also points at the growing preference towards vernacular language among regional users. Furthering its commitment of democratising commerce, Shopsy’s initiative enables an even more seamless and convenient shopping experience for its customers. Flipkart Senior Vice President & New Businesses Head Adarsh Menon, said, “Our core value proposition lies in offering a hassle-free shopping experience to customers who are looking for value-based products for their shopping needs. The launch of new languages will help serve the heterogeneous user population across the country, making their e-commerce journey even more fulfilling with Shopsy. Leveraging technology and innovation, we will continue to add more such features that will make digital commerce more inclusive and accessible for the existing and potential customers. Over the last six months, we have observed tremendous traction across the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu indicating the climbing customer base momentum. Rolling out regional app interfaces in Telugu and Tamil is a step ahead to enrich our connection with this audience. We are also delighted that the Shopsy App has recently been awarded with Google Play Best of Users’ Choice Award.”