Shopsy records a 2X growth in three months; becomes one of the fastest-growing hypervalue platform for Bharat

Coimbatore : Shopsy, one of India’s fastest growing hypervalue e-commerce platforms, participated in the recently concluded ninth edition of The Big Billion Days (TBBD) and saw a strong response from customers. This festive season, customers on Shopsy scaled by 6X, compared to the previous TBBD, with a strong adoption recorded from Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The platform observed heightened participation from Bharat, with local sellers and brands from across the country coming together to serve millions of customers. Between July – September, 2022 Shopsy has grown by 2X in the overall customer base and units sold further strengthening its presence across the country.

This festive season, Shopsy introduced a recommendation engine based on user preference which helped buyers customize discovery of products to match their interests. This resulted in over 2.5X growth in the units sold on the platform. From explicit personalisation to an expansive selection, Shopsy offers customized solutions for every shopper. Today, 50% of the customers on Shopsy are first-time e-commerce shoppers, half of whom are from Tier 3+ markets such as Bilaspur, Bankura, Gaya, Karnal, Muzzaffarpur, and Medinipur. This is followed by metros and Tier 1 customers, each comprising 15% of the segment, while Tier 2 accounted for about 8% of the diverse pie.

While Fashion continues to be the largest shopped category on Shopsy, other categories that saw heightened adoption include home furnishing & decor, household, beauty, grooming, and tech accessories. This TBBD, the platform witnessed almost 7X jump in demand for categories such as sarees, kurtis, lipsticks, and jewelry sets.

Adarsh Menon, Senior Vice President & Head – New Businesses, Flipkart said, “At Shopsy, we believe in bringing alive digitally enabled commerce for every Indian. Designed with a vision to reach every household of this country, Shopsy caters to the ever evolving needs of consumers and aims to provide a unique shopping experience to them. We are elated to witness such a tremendous response from our customers and will continue our promise to offer affordable and easily accessible products across Bharat through a large network of sellers.”

Shopsy aims to continue its endeavor to offer an expansive range of engaging products for customers at affordable prices while being a value-based and reliable platform. It has strived to deliver on its commitment to building a community that truly levels the playing field of commerce in the country. Since its launch in July 2021, Shopsy’s aim has been to make digital commerce accessible across India, through a zero-commission marketplace. Today, the platform enables access to 150 million products across 800+ categories for customers across India.