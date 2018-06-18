‘Shujaat killing, an assault on freedom of press’

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A group of media persons on Monday paid homage to Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari by observing a minute’s silence.

Shujaat and his two bodyguards were assassinated by unidentified gunmen outside his office in Srinagar on June 14, a day before Eid. Members of All Press and Media Associations gathered at the district collectorate and condemned the killing.

Despite having threat to life, the State Government failed to provide proper security to Shujaat and the murder was an assault on freedom of press, they said.