19 Jun 2018, Edition - 1071, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- FIR filed against former CM Siddaramaiah and 4 others in Mysuru land grabbing case
- Madras High Court observes that it would opt for CBI to probe the Tuticorin firing incident
- Shootout reported in New Delhi, 4 people injured in the incident
- Security forces have gunned down four terrorists in Bandipora, J&K
- Two Tamil Nadu tourists drown off Goa beaches while clicking selfies
- Sri Lankan captain Chandimal denies ball tampering, ICC hearing after Test
- BJP MP Nishikant Dubey defends lynchers, says ‘will give legal aide to accused’
‘Shujaat killing, an assault on freedom of press’
Covai Post Network
June 18, 2018
COIMBATORE: A group of media persons on Monday paid homage to Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari by observing a minute’s silence.
Shujaat and his two bodyguards were assassinated by unidentified gunmen outside his office in Srinagar on June 14, a day before Eid. Members of All Press and Media Associations gathered at the district collectorate and condemned the killing.
Despite having threat to life, the State Government failed to provide proper security to Shujaat and the murder was an assault on freedom of press, they said.