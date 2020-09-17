Shutdown in Ooty on Saturday

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam : Ooty and some of its surroundings will go without power on September 19 (Saturday) between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Stating this in a press note issued here on Thursday,the Superintending Engineer (in-charge) Nilgiris Electricity Distribution Circle (NEDC) Mr.K.Sekar said that it was to facilitate maintenance works at the Ooty sub-station.

The areas which will be affected are Ooty town,Finger Post,Kandhal , Thamizhagan, Hill bunk,Kodappamund,Mullikorai,Charing Cross,Bombay Castle,Ketti, Nondimedu, Thalaiattumund, Ithalar and M.Palada.