Sim’s Park gets a new look threshold

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: The 147 year old Sim’s Park in Coonoor was in focus today,with the tourist attraction officially throwing open its new threshold.

Provided at a cost of Rupees ten lakhs,the renovated entrance of the Sim’s Park maintained by the Department of Horticulture and Plantation Crops was opened by the Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Mr.K.Ramachandran.

Speaking on the occasion,the Minister adverted to the striking features of the Park,long considered to be the pride of Coonoor.Pointing out that the Park was named after its creator Mr.J.D.Sim,he said that

It housed over 1200 species of plants and trees belonging to 86 families.Many of them were extremely rare.Stating that it hosted the famed Fruit Show annually, he said that the average number of visitors per day was 2000.

Among those present were the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,the District Revenue Officer Ms.Keerthi Priyadarshini,the Sub Collector Ms.Dheepana Vishveshwari and the Joint Director of Horticulture Mr.Sivasubramaniam Samraj.