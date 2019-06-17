Siruthuli celebrates 16th anniversary

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Siruthuli, an eco-friendly NGO, focusing on recharge of ground water and improving environment across the city today celebrated its 16th anniversary here.

Registered as a charitable trust by a few eco-conscious corporate leaders and supported by citizens of Coimbatore, Siruthuli in its journey of 16 years has been a people’s movement with the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life.

It has dedicated itself to create awareness among the citizens of Coimbatore to improve the environment of the city and to make Coimbatore “Clean and Green”, implementing various projects under Water Management, Afforestation, Waste Management and Awareness creation.

In 2018-19, Siruthuli has carried out successful desilting projects at 3 lakes, planted around 13,800 saplings in various locations and institutions, propagating the eco-conservation message continuously to hundreds of people across the City.

Commemorating the day, a programme was organised at the Race Course Road which was inaugurated by the District Collector K Rajamani jn the presence S P Anbarasan, Chairman, Nallaram Trust, Balaji Saravanan, Deputy Commissioner (Law & Order), Sathish Chandra Verma, IGP CRPF, Sathish Kumar Dubey Second -in Command RAF 105 BN.

Vanitha Mohan, Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, highlighted the achievements of 16 long years of Siruthuli to the gathering.

Rajamani congratulated the Siruthuli team and its commendable work in the City and put forth the importance of safeguarding water bodies seeking support of all citizens.

He also expressed hope that Siruthuli team will take forward its mission of making a Clean and Green Kovai.

A photo exhibition was also organised in the walkway, showcasing Siruthuli’s important achievements over the past 16 years.