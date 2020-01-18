  • Download mobile app
18 Jan 2020, Edition - 1649, Saturday
Coimbatore

Snake creates panic in women’s hostel in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

January 18, 2020

Coimbatore, Jan 18 : Panic gripped for some time in the women’s hostel in Bharathiar University here Saturday, with a seven foot cobra moving in and around.

Since there was very thin attendance in the hostel, with over 90 per cent of the women students going to their natives following Pongal holidays. A few students noticed the snake moving in and around the rooms and,
started running helter skelter for safety.

Hearing the screams and knowing the presence of cobra, the warden immediately informed the forest department,
who deputed some of the staff.The staff managed to catch the serpent and released it to the nearby
deep jungles, resulting in sigh of relief among the students.

﻿