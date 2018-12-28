  • Download mobile app
28 Dec 2018
Coimbatore

Social activist appears before court on Isha defamation case

Covai Post Network

December 28, 2018

Coimbatore : Social activist, Piyush Manush today appeared before a Judicial Magistrate Court here in connection a defamation case filed by Isha Yoga Foundation.

The Foundation, headed by Jaggi Vasuidev, had filed a defamation case against Salem-based Piyush for accusing Isha of encroaching and constructing buildings on elephant corridors and also questioning the utility of ‘Rally for Rivers’, a major programme to desilt and link rivers across India.

Referring to his post in social media, the foundation filed defamation against him, which came for hearing inthe 1st Judicial Magistrate Court today.

After hearing the arguments from both the parties, Magistrate, Kumarasivam posted the case for February one.

