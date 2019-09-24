  • Download mobile app
24 Sep 2019
Coimbatore

Son kills father, nephew murders aunt in Nilgiris district

Covai Post Network

September 24, 2019

Ooty: Panic gripped in Kothagiri, some 25 Kms from here in Nilgiris District as two murders were reported over property dispute in two families, in the early hours of Tuesday.

In the first incident, the 60-year old Pandian was found murdered by his son Chinnapandi in his house for sharing the ancestral property, in Sholurmattam area.

Chinnapandi has sought his share of property and in the ensuring argument, he attacked father with a wooden club, resulting in the spot death.

Police arrested Chinnapandi and investigations on, they said.

In the other incident, a 45-year old nephew had sought money from his 70-year old aunt, who refused to part with in KeelKothagiri.

An irate Krishnamoorthy pushed Visalakshi, who fell down and died on the spot, they said.

Krishnamoorthy then poured kerosene on aunt’s body an lit it and neighbours noticed black smoke emanating from the house and informed police, who rushed to the spot.

The body was recovered and investigations on, police said.

