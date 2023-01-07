Sonata aims to deepen its presence in Tamil Nadu with the latest product launch- Unveil 2.0, ahead of Pongal

Covai Post Network





The brand aims to expand its footprints in Tamil Nadu with the new launch

Coimbatore : Sonata, India’s largest-selling watch brand from Titan Company Limited continues to strengthen its footprints in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu is one of the top 3 most important markets for Sonata. With Pongal celebrations fast approaching, the brand brings alive the festival spirit and the authentic aesthetic with the launch of Unveil 2.0, its latest collection for men and women. Sonata continues to strengthen its product offerings in cities such as Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Salem and Trichy among others.

Sonata Unveil 2.0 Collection, the skeletal quartz watch which includes striking design elements is the new range to be added to the brand portfolio with the price range between INR 2000-3000. The collection offers distinct and unique designs which will resonate with the young audience. Unveil has more than 10 variants each for gents & ladies with a special look and premium style to make each moment spectacular. Each watch is modern and path breaking which is different in their concepts and fit for all kind of occasions or festivities. The combination of stunning cases and dials of various colours with fine quality leather or stainless steel straps create a premium look to the Sonata Unveil 2.0 watches.

Mr. Subish Sudhakaran, Marketing Head – Sonata & SF at TITAN COMPANY LIMITED said, “Tamil Nadu has always been one of our top markets. We have witnessed robust growth in sales in the last year. Sonata has evolved as a brand over the years with the launch of products such as Unveil 2.0. We cater to larger consumers who are fashion driven, young, trend seeking and value conscious. Pongal marks the beginning of the festive season in the state and the people have always demonstrated a strong preference and adulation towards the brand. We are delighted to introduce our hero product Unveil 2.0 in this market. Tamil Nadu continues to be our priority market and we strongly believe that the key market cities will accelerate the next level of consumption.”

The brand has been growing consistently in terms of value and continues to cater to the contemporary audience with the launch of trendy watches at affordable price brackets. The brand democratizes watch ranges and trends with a promise of great quality. Sonata hopes to gain momentum and see an uptake in its sales patterns in metros and middle cities. It has undergone a shift from ‘Common Man’s Common Brand’ to a brand that looks at inspiring and motivating the youth. Creating positive, meaningful and impactful conversations is at the heart of every campaign of Sonata. The brand recently launched its new campaign film for ‘Your Style That Shines’ which showcases the unmatchable power of compliments.

The brand has watches for everyone and for every occasion – men, women and the youth across categories like fashion, sporty, formal, dress and traditional. SF by Sonata is another addition to the brand’s diverse collection of affordable, accessible and stylish watches for the youth. With the ambition of reaching to the masses, Sonata sells around 5.5 Million watches annually.