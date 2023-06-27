Sony announces new BRAVIA X90L series offering vibrant contrast and vivid colours with cognitive processor XR

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Sony India today announced the new BRAVIA XR X90L series powered by the next generation Cognitive Processor XR. The newly launched series takes vision and sound to the next level that thinks like a human brain offering a complete immersion in an experience that thrills and moves you and feels just like the world around us. In addition to best-in-class, ultra-realistic picture quality, full of lifelike contrast, the Cognitive Processor XR also offers incredible sound with sound-from-picture reality.

1. Avail an irresistible discount up to Rs.24,000/- on combo purchase of BRAVIA XR range of televisions and PS5 gaming console for a superior gaming experience

For the first time ever, Sony is offering a combo offer of BRAVIA televisions with PS5 gaming console. Consumers can avail a special discount of up to Rs 24,000/- on combined purchase of PS5 with any BRAVIA television from the FY23 XR range. This exciting deal starts from 1st July 2023 onwards and is valid until stocks last.

2. The Made to entertain, Next Gen Cognitive Processor XR provides a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewers in their favorite content

The new X90L series is available in 189 cm (75), 165 cm (65) and 140 cm (55) screen sizes. Powered by the Cognitive Processor XR, the brain of the X90L TV uses a completely new processing method that goes beyond conventional AI. It thinks like the human brain and understands how humans see and hear, providing a revolutionary experience that completely immerses viewer in their favorite content. When we see objects, we unconsciously focus on certain points. Cognitive Processor XR, powered by cognitive intelligence, knows where that focal point is by dividing the screen into numerous zones and detecting where the “focal point” is in the picture.

3. Combined with the precision of a Full Array LED panel, technologies such as XR Contrast Pro Booster, XR Triluminos Pro and XR Clear Image delivers supreme realism with deep blacks and intense brightness with wider colour gamut

The BRAVIA X90L series has multiple zones of LEDs that light up independently, allowing to adjust and create contrast by making light areas lighter and dark areas darker with greater depth, textures. The XR Cognitive processor combined with the Full Array LED panel creates ultra-realistic picture quality full of lifelike contrast. The XR Contrast Booster in X90L precisely balances light across the screen, adjusting brightness for higher peaks in glare and deeper blacks in shadow. Peak brightness is higher than ever for sublime depth and detail. With XR Triluminos Pro, the billion colours reproduced with the subtle differences seen in the real world and delivers natural shades in every detail. The XR Clear Image reduces noise utlilising zone division and dynamic frame analysis and minimises blur.

4. With the latest XR 4K Upscaling and XR Motion Clarity technology enjoy 4K action that stays smooth, bright and clear with no blur

The X90L series encompassed XR 4K upscaling technology so that you can enjoy entertainment close to 4K quality, whatever the content or source. The Cognitive Processor XR™ accesses a vast amount of data, intelligently recreating lost textures and detail for real world pictures. On some screens, sports and fast action scenes can seem to go by in a blur but with LED XR Motion Clarity technology in the X90L series ensures fast-moving sports and action-packed movies stay smooth, bright and clear.

5. Enjoy immersive sound experience that matches perfectly with visuals with technologies such as XR sound positioning with Acoustic Multi Audio and XR Surround with 3D surround upscaling

With new X90L, experience improved picture quality and sound harmony. Under the XR Sound Position, the Acoustic Multi-Audio technology includes sound positioning tweeters to ensure high frequency sounds come from the right place in the scene, precisely matching what’s on screen. With X-Balanced speakers with Dual Bass Reflex, you can hear clear Multi-Dimensional Powerful Sound quality. With XR Surround technology, offering the 3D Surround Upscaling, you can experience the cinematic thrills of latest audio formats such as Dolby Atmos® at home, as well as enjoying vertical surround with content not compatible with Dolby Atmos. The BRAVIA XR signal processing technology enables this TV to reproduce multi-dimensional sound for a truly immersive experience.

6. Supreme pictures and sound in every environment with Ambient optimization, Light Sensor and Acoustic Auto Calibration technology

The X90L with Ambient Optimization technology with Light Sensor automatically adjusts the picture brightness to room conditions, boosting brightness in light rooms and reducing it in dark ones so you get the perfect view. The Acoustic Auto Calibration technology detects your position and optimizes sound, so you can enjoy the same sound quality as if you are sitting right in front of the television. Sound can change depending on your room environment. Curtains, for example, absorb sound while objects in front of the TV can disturb the passage of sound, compromising the quality of what you hear. This TV detects objects and reproduces sound that’s enhanced and optimized to your room.

7. Transform your gaming experience with X90L’s Perfect for PlayStation 5 feature with Auto HDR tone mapping and Auto genre mode

The PS5™ automatically recognizes BRAVIA X90L and selects the best HDR setting for your televisions accordingly. With Auto HDR Tone Mapping the HDR settings will be optimized instantly during your PS5™ console’s initial setup. So even in high contrast scenes, you will see the crucial details and colors in the brightest and darkest parts of the screen. The TV will automatically switch into Game mode to minimize input lag and make the action more responsive. When watching movies on PlayStation5® consoles, it switches back to standard mode to focus on picture processing for more expressive scenes. With Auto Low Latency Mode in HDMI 2.1, the X90L recognizes when a console is connected and powered on and automatically switches to low latency mode. You’ll enjoy smoother, more responsive game play, which is vital for fast-moving, high-intensity games.

8. The Game Menu feature in X90L allows you easily access gaming status, settings and gaming assist functions all in one place

The X90L series include an easy-to-use Game Menu where gamers can tailor their settings to their preferences, such as turning on or off VRR or Motion Blur Reduction with quick access. The Game Menu also allows users to increase the brightness in dark areas to easily spot objects and opponents with the black equalizer and can easily take aim on their opponents with six types of crosshairs. New this year is the ability to customize the size of the screen with the screen size feature to concentrate gaming with a smaller, focused screen.

9. X90L series offers smart user experience with Google TV which offers endless entertainment through 10,000+ Apps & games along with 700,000+ Movies and TV series. It also works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay2 and HomeKit

With new BRAVIA X90L series, download 10,000+apps, see 700,000+ movies and TV episodes, plus live TV, all in one place. Google TV brings everyone’s favourite content from across apps and subscriptions and organizes them. Searching is easy- just ask Google. Try saying, “Hey Google, find action movies” to search across apps. Customers can easily find something to watch with personalized recommendations and bookmark shows and movies by adding a watchlist from phone and watch it on TV to keep track of what to watch. Users can even add to their watchlist from their phone or laptop with Google Search and find everything in one place. BRAVIA X90L supports Apple Home Kit and AirPlay that seamlessly integrates Apple devices like iPads and iPhones with the TV for effortless content streaming.

10. With Hands Free Voice Search feature, you can interact with the TV to play your favorite shows and movies

Find your favorite content faster than ever using the power of your voice, no remote required. With Voice Search, there is no more complicated navigation or tiresome typing, you just must ask. The built-in microphones on the television will allow viewers to have a truly hands-free experience. Viewers can simply talk to the television using the Google Assistant to find what they want quickly or to play televisions shows, movies, and more without using the TV remote

11. With BRAVIA CORE, choose up to 10 movies to redeem from hundreds of the latest releases and classic blockbuster movies over a period of 24 months. With the highest quality Pure Stream™, you can stream HDR movies at up to 80 Mbps—similar to 4K UHD Blu-ray

The BRAVIA Core app is a pre-loaded movie service that allows for redemption of 10 current releases and classic blockbusters films with unlimited streaming of top movies. It gives you access to a large library of Sony Picture’s movies available to stream in near 4K Blu-ray technology. With BRAVIA X90L experience Pure Stream™, the highest streaming picture quality and access the largest collection of IMAX® Enhanced movies, everything you watch is delivered with stunning visuals and expressive sound quality. With the BRAVIA CORE Calibrated mode, your movie will automatically adjust to the optimal picture settings to create a truly exceptional at-home movie viewing experience.

12. Enjoy the thrills of the cinema and studio quality entertainment with Dolby Vision™, Dolby Atmos™, IMAX Enhanced and Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode

Logos of Dolby Vision® and Dolby Atmos®The new BRAVIA X90L lineup powered with Dolby Vision™ is an HDR solution that creates an immersive, engaging cinematic experience in your home bringing scenes to life with striking highlights, deeper darks, and vibrant colors. With Dolby Atmos, sound from the new BRAVIA X90L 4K televisions come from above as well as from the sides so you can hear objects moving overhead with more realism for a truly multi-dimensional experience. The series also feature IMAX Enhanced which preserves the director’s intent and as it is Calman Ready, creators can even professionally calibrate it for use in production edits. The Netflix Adaptive Calibrated Mode works with BRAVIA XR’s ambient light optimisation, adjusting picture brightness of your favourite Netflix shows to room lighting conditions.

13. Explore an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including gesture controls, ambient optimization and Google meet etc.

Connect your BRAVIA TV with BRAVIA CAM, sold separately, for an even more immersive viewing experience. BRAVIA CAM recognizes where you are in the room and how far you are from the TV, then adjusts sound and picture settings so they’re just right. You can also enjoy an array of fun new TV experiences with BRAVIA CAM including gesture controls, you can also catch up with your friends and family on the big screen via google meet feature. Detecting the distance between you and your TV, BRAVIA CAM adjusts TV brightness, so you can always enjoy perfect picture quality, no matter where you are in the room. A light and color sensor in the TV optimizes pictures to light conditions for the best possible viewing experience.

14. One slate design with minimalist Seamless Edge bezel so that all the focus is on the stunning picture

The minimalist One Slate design fuses screen and bezel into a single slate, minimising noise and maximising the viewing experience. The Seamless Edge bezel gives the television an extremely slim, sophisticated look focusing the eyes on the most important aspect, which is the picture. The television features a new aluminum slim wedged stand with a diamond-shaped cross-section, which makes the appearance even thinner and lighter giving it a beautifully coordinated look. The stand is very versatile and offers the choice of a standard setting that focuses on the picture or soundbar setting for ideal positioning of the sound system as the bezel is extremely narrow and the eyes naturally focus on the picture. The living Decor in X90L, turns you television into an essential part of your living space with on screen artwork, personal photos, screensaver themes and clock functions. The remote has six hot keys (BRAVIA CORE, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Sony LIV and YouTube) with press of a button you can access your favorite video on demand services and bring shows and movies into your living room in seconds.

15. X90L series is designed to perform in the toughest conditions with the XR protection PRO

X-Protection PRO logosNew BRAVIA X90L series built with the new and improved X-Protection PRO technology are made to last. Not only are they equipped with superior dust and humidity protection as they also pass the highest standards of Sony’s lightning tests, meaning your TV is safeguarded from lightning strikes and power surges. Keep enjoying seamless entertainment with a TV that lasts longer.

16. Designed with the environment in mind

The growing demand for ever larger TV screens comes with greater resource and energy use. Sony’s sustainability commitments are realizing efficiency gains from product development right through to watching TV. Keeping its commitment to decreasing plastic usage through its Road to Zero initiative. To reduce environmental impact, Sony is working on multiple aspects of the product life cycle, such as reduction of virgin plastic use, improvement of transportation efficiency, and reviewing energy consumption during use. Additionally, the new Eco Dashboard included on all 2023 models allows users to easily customize energy saving preferences and settings.

This will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores, and e-commerce portals in India.

