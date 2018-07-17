South Asian Silambam championship: ‘Silambalaya’ students bag 29 medals

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: Students of ‘Silambalaya’, City-based Silambam training institute, bagged 29 medals – 18 gold, 9 silver and 2 bronze – in the second South Asian Silambam Championship at Kanyakumari.

More than 450 participants from various countries including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bangladesh participated in the three-day championship that concluded on July 15.

The following students from Silambalaya bagged the medals: Balaji (4 gold), Saini Rich (3 gold, 1 bronze), Pooja (2 gold, 1 silver), Prasila Angel (1 gold, 2 silver), Sree Sarukesani (2 gold , 1 bronze), Neha (1 silver), Monish (3 gold, 1 silver), Sam Amos (1 gold, 1 silver), Bharath (1 silver) and S. Aranraj (2 gold, 2 silver).