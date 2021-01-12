SP Velumani distributes Pongal packages & uniforms to Corporation workers

Covai Post Network

On the eve of Pongal, a function was held at the Coimbatore Corporation Southern Regional Office premises to distribute Pongal packages and uniforms to 2,603 permanent conservancy workers working in the Corporation. Collector K Rajamani presided over the function.

Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel welcomed all.

Minister SP Velumani attended the function and distributed Pongal sets and uniforms to the cleaning staff. Post which he said:

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, a number of welfare schemes have been implemented for the benefit of the poor and needy. In Coimbatore, 1,674 male cleaners are being provided with uniforms worth Rs. 23,56,762 and 929 female cleaners are being provided with uniforms worth Rs. 9,77,261.

Apart from this, conservancy workers are given Pongal sets and uniforms worth Rs. 41,87, 165 have been distributed to 2,603 permanent conservancy workers at the event.

In order to celebrate Pongal festival, rice ration card holders have been given Rs 2,500 each. The Pongal gift has been given to 10 lakh families in Coimbatore. Conservancy workers are to be respected by all, and their work is an excellent, enormous task. Congratulations and Happy Pongal to all those who have been doing excellent cleaning work at the Coimbatore Exhibition.

The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Madurantaki, Engineer Lakshmanan, Municipal Officer Raja, Southern Regional Assistant Commissioner Ravi and others.