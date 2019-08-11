SP Velumani visits affected areas; 60 relief workers sent to Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Local Administration S P Velumani Sunday visited the rain-affected areas in and around the city and distributed welfare measures to the people sheltered in a school.



Later talking to reporters, Velumani said that due to preventive measures taken by the district administration, the areas in and around the city were not much affected in the rains, that lashed for the last five days.



As the special rescue teams and fire fighters were kept ready to meet all eventualities and reached the affected place and carried out rescue operations without affecting the day to day to life, he said.



Similarly, the clogged water on the roads and low lying areas were removed using generators, he said.



Velumani distributed food articles, clothing like bed sheets, sarees and dhotis to 65 persons sheltered in a government school near Thondamuthur.



The City corporation Commissioner, Sravan kumar Jatavath flagged off two buses carrying 60 sanitation workers to the Nilgiris district, which bore the brunt of nature’s fury.



Meanwhile, DMK president, M K Stalin visited the rain-affected areas in Nilgiris District this afternoon.



Accompanied by the local MP, A Raja, Stalin visited the houses of those killed in the rain-related incidents and consoled the bereaved families.



Assuring them of relief measures from the party, he distributed blankets and other materials to the affected persons in Gudalur and Pandalur areas.



Stalin is expected to visit Monday the areas where huge crop loss was reported, party sources said.