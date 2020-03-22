Spain-returnee woman tests positive for Covid-19 in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A 25-year old woman, who returned from Spain a week ago, was on Sunday tested positive for Covic-19 in the Government Hospital here.

The woman, a student and a resident of KK Pudur in the city, was admitted to the ESI hospital with symptoms of cough and cold on Thursday last and the blood and swab samples were sent to Chennai for testing, health department sources said.

The woman had come to the city via Bengaluru and arrived at the city, after knowing that her colleague in Spain had tested positive.

The results, which were received early Sunday tested positive and she was isolated in the hospital.

Accordingly, her father, elder sister and a taxi driver, who brought the woman from Airport to her house also quarantined in the hospital for testing,he sources said.