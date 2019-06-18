Special teams formed to monitor the drinking water supply

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Special teams have been formed to monitor the supply of drinking water in all the five zones of Coimbatore City Corporation.

Executive engineers will head the teams, formed after the instructions from State Municipal Administraton, S P Velumani, after a review meeting conducted at Chennai, Corporation Commissioner, Shravankumar Jadaat said.

Besides, separate teams have been formed in all the 100 wards of the Corporation, with junior engineers and assistant engineers being the members, he said.

The people can contact all the major water supply centres in the city and also the main Corporation office to get their water problems solved.