Special trains for festive season from Coimbatore

Coimbatore : To clear the extra rush of traffic in view of the ensuing festive season, special trains will be run between Howrah-Ernakulam (via Salem Erode and Coimbatore).

Train No.02877 Howrah – Ernakulam Jn. weekly superfast festival special train will leave Howrah at 5 PM on Saturdays and reach Ernakulam Jn. at 6.30 AM. on the third day.

The first service from Howrah will be on 17th October and last service from on 28th November.

Train No.02878 Ernakulam Jn. – Howrah weekly superfast festival special train will leave Ernakulam Jn. at 00.20 Am on Tuesdays and reach Howrah at 2.50 Pm. the next day.

The first service from Ernakulam Jn. will be on 20th October and the last service on 01st December.

Stoppages: Kharagpur Jn., Balasore, Bhadrak, Cuttack Jn., Bhubaneswar, Khurda Road Jn., Brahmapur, Palasa, Srikakulam Road, Vizianagaram Jn., Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada Jn., Ongole, Renigunta Jn., Katpadi Jn., Jolarpettai, Salem, Erode, Coimbatore Jn., Palakkad Jn. and Thrisur.

Similarly special trains will be run between Yesvantpur – Kannur via Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore.

Train No.06537 Yesvantpur – Kannur festival special train will leave Yesvantpur at 8.00 PM. every day from October 20 to November 30 and reach Kannur at 09.50 AM the next day.

Train No.06538 Kannur – Yesvantpur festival special train will leave Kannur at 6.05 PM every day from October 21 to December 1 and reach Yesvantpur at 08.00 Am. the next day.

Stoppages: Banaswadi, Karmelaram, Hosur, Dharmapuri, Salem, Erode, Tiruppur, Coimbatore Jn., Palakkad Jn., Shoranur Jn., Kuttipuram, Tirur, Kozhikkode, Quilandi, Vadakara and Thalassery, a southern railway release said.