Special trains from Coimbatore to Mayiladuthurai and Katapadi from June 1

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Railways will run special trains Coimbatore- Mayiladuturai – Coimbatore Janshatabdi special (Except Tuesdays) from June one.

Train No. 02084 Coimbatore to Mayiladuturai Special train will leave Coimbatore at 07.10 Ams and reach Mayiladuturai Jn at 1.40 PM.

Train No 02083 Mayiladuturai – Coimbatore Special train will leave Mayiladuturai at 2.50 PM on JUne one reach Coimbatore at 9.15 PM the same day.

There wills Second Class Chair car – 12, Second Class Chair car cum Break van – 4 Total 16.

Similarly, Railways will run Coimbatore- Katpadi- Coimbatore Intercity Superfast special (daily).

Train No 02680 Coimbatore – Katpadi Intercity Superfast daily special train will leave Coimbatore at 06.15 AM and reach Katpadi at 11.50 AM.

Train NO 02679 Katpadi – Coimbatore Superfast daily special train will leave at Katpadi at 4.20 PM and reach Coimbatore at 10.15 hrs.

Composition: AC Chair Car – 2, Second Class Sitting Coaches – 13, Pantry Car -1 , Second class coaches – 5, and Luggage Cum Break Van coaches – 2.

PRS counters at the originating/destination stations of the trains and also at stations where the trains have scheduled stoppage will be opened for booking of tickets from 4 PM today.

Only a minimum of two counters will be functional for the purpose of only booking tickets.