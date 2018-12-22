Speech relay on social topic, a 30 hour Limca Book of Records attempt

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An attempt to create Limca Book of Records with Speech relay on a social topic for 30 hours began on Saturday at the city based KGISL Institute of Technology.

The speech Relay event started at 6 a.m. and will stay its course until completion at 12 Noon tomorrow for a Limca Records attempt, its Managing Trustee, Ashok Bhakthavatsalam told reporters.

Though it was originally planned to have a 25 hours event, but due to public pressure it was increased to 30 hours, as many people from all walks of life wanted to express their views on many social problems and solutions, he said.

The existing record stands against a Bengaluru based organisation, which was 11 hour long, he said.

The event rule is that Individuals/students who are 18 years and below should speak for not not more than 2 minutes and others can speak up to 30 minutes and event of this stature was planned to raise the collective voice about social Issues that plagued the society and providing a platform for people from all walks of life to share their thoughts, said the key organizer of the event.

This Limca Speech Relay Record attempt is not just an attempt to break a record, but to create a conversational space towards societal change, Ashok said, adding that this could be annual event.

Observers from theLimca would monitor the event every four hours before recommending for entry into the record book.