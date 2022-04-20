Spinny enters Coimbatore, underpinning its southern market dominance and fulfilling strong demand for its unique full-stack platform in the region.

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : India’s trusted online used-car platform Spinny announced its expansion in the Coimbatore market for catering to the needs of consumers. The Spinny car hub is located in Fun Republic Mall, Coimbatore. Along with its pan India inventory of Spinny assured cars, the brand is all set to serve India’s south region by providing a contemporary solution at each of its touchpoints backed by its simple and delightful car experience, be it in buying or selling a car. The company’s full-stack capabilities enable purchasing and selling cars from home, making it a pioneer in contactless and totally digital transactions. The entire procedure is designed to be an online-first experience, complete with all pertinent details and a 360-degree view of each vehicle featured on the site. Once payment for the Spinny Assured car is received, the car is organized for immediate delivery to the customer’s doorstep, limiting outside exposure and boosting safety. Across cities, Spinny car hubs serve as thorough sanitization zones, sanitizing each vehicle before and after each test drive, with a specific emphasis on frequently touched areas. Spinny has recently expanded in Chandigarh & Indore and aims to be present in 30 cities by the end of this year.

Commenting on Spinny’s entry in the Coimbatore market, Niraj Singh, Founder & CEO, Spinny said, “Coimbatore is key for us – in the region that has helped take our brand from strength to strength. We are focussed on providing trust and an unequaled car buying and selling experience and so far Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai have really taken to the Spinny way of buying or selling a pre-owned car. We look forward to creating more loyalists in the bustling business center that is Coimbatore.”

The platform provides ‘Home Test Drives and Home Delivery’ with Spinny Assured®, & includes benefits of quality via 200-point inspection, 5-Day Money-back Guarantee, Fixed Price Assurance, and One-year Warranty. Alongside, SellRight by Spinny offers the best value for a used car as there are no middlemen and the benefit of a better price goes to the seller, together with services such as doorstep car inspection and instant payment. Thanks to its full-stack model, the cars remain in Spinny’s custody till their transfer to the new owner.`

Spinny has recently launched its first national marketing campaign with the brand promise of “Khushiyon Ki Long Drive”. Highlighting the brand’s vision to turn the car buying and ownership journey into a simple and delightful experience, the heart-warming ads feature Sachin Tendulkar & PV Sindhu.

About Spinny®

Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the car buying and selling process in India. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of pre-owned cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a premium experience to customers. As a testimony of Spinny’s commitment to transparency and quality, every car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee, and 1-year after-sales warranty. Currently, Spinny has 36 car hubs & is operational in 22 cities – Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore and Coimbatore. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador. Sports icon, PV Sindhu, a believer & a customer of Spinny is also a part of a series of marketing initiatives focused on realizing the aspirations of a billion car dreams.