Sri Lankan don underwent plastic surgery of nose in Coimbatore private hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Amid efforts to establish the identity of Sri Lankan underworld don Angode Lokka, who died a month ago in the city, it has come to light that he had undergone plastic surgery on his nose, in the pretext of acting in movies.

According to police sources, the plastic surgery was performed in a city hospital in February on the request that he wanted to act in films and hence wanted to make his nose look bigger.

Lokka was in the hospital for four days and it was evident after going through the old and new photographs, the sources said.

The Sri Lankan man, who was staying here, in the name of Pradeep Singh using a forged Adhar Card, died following cardiac arrest on July three and after postmortem the body was taken to Madurai and cremated.

Three persons, including a Madurai-based advocate, Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneshwaran and Sri Lankan woman, Amani Thanji, were arrested in

connection with the case, for assisting Lokka by forging the documents to get him the Aadhar card.

CBCID, which is investigating the case by forming seven special teams, has sent his viscera to Chennai for DNA testing, the reports of which were expected in another couple of days. The agency is also investigating whether the case has any link with LTTE.

Research and Analysis Wing also had discussion with CBCID senior officials in the case, since there was a red notice issued against Lokka.