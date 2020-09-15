SRMU demand withdrawal of railways privatisation proposal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: As part of the week-long agitation against privatisation of Railways, the members of Southern Railway Mazdoor Unioin (SRMU) today staged a demonstration in the city.

Covering their mouth with black clothe, they assembled at the railway workshop and raised slogans against the proposal to privatise the railway in phases.

They were also sending twitter message ‘save Nation. Save Railways’ to the railway minister, as part of the agitation.

The workers also demanded withdrawal of freezing of DA and appointment of loco pilot through private agencies.