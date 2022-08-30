SSVM Transforming India Conclave – Creating the Leaders of Tomorrow

Covai Post Network

Commemorating the 25th year of excellence in education by the SSVM Group of Institutions, they are proud to launch the ‘Transforming India Conclave’; An educational confluence of the brightest minds of India. The 3-day conclave will feature the brightest and the youngest generation who can transform India. Eminent people who have walked the talk, dared to dream will share their enlightening thoughts on the road to success, how to face challenges and how students can shape the future of India. For the first time, they will be hosting an event where students can pitch their entrepreneurial ideas to a panel of industry experts to hone their projects further besides recognizing the teachers who have dedicated themselves to the service of students, their growth and ultimately their success.

Studentpreneur Awards – Widening The Horizons For Students: For students, this is the place to explore their future opportunities. Business, Arts or Science, the conclave helps them no matter which stream they’re from. Not only do they get to meet prominent figures from various fields, they get to let their ideas take the center stage with the Studentpreneur Awards! The Studentpreneur awards aim to give students the platform to encourage their entrepreneurial spirit at the start of their journey to help facilitate further growth. They wish to motivate action-oriented growth by inspiring tomorrow’s leaders with a well-merited spotlight. Students will present their business ideas, as groups, to a panel of judges, who will then help the budding entrepreneurs with industry-tested feedback to turn their ideas into reality.

Inspirational Guru Award: This is the perfect space to expand a teacher’s pedagogy. With eminent industry leaders and entrepreneurs invited for speaker sessions, they get first-hand insight into how today’s job strata has evolved and to help them show their students the paths they can take. The conclave consists of: Guest lectures on international education practices, best teaching techniques and teachers Award Ceremony called “The Inspirational Guru Award”. They honor teachers for their tireless service to the future of society, based on nominations for specific categories to shine the limelight on the efforts teachers put in to make lives better.

The Studentpreneur contest of SSVM Transforming India Conclave has received over 200 applications from student teams belonging to different schools from across Tamil Nadu and even from across India. There has been an overwhelming response for the Inspirational Guru Award wherein 400 plus teachers’ entries were received from different schools dominantly from south of India and even from north Indian states.

The SSVM Transforming India Conclave is taking place at SSVM Residential School, Mettupalayam on September 01, 02 and 03, 2022

Exciting and pathbreaking speakers are lined up for the 3 day conclave sharing their subject knowledge expertise and empower the audience to be the leaders of tomorrow.

On the day 1 of the conclave, Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan, chief guest of the day, will inaugurate the conclave open for students and teachers alone with Ms Swathy Rohit. Excellent achievers like Mr Vivek Karunankaran, Ms Anupama Vriksham and Mr Mohamed Irfan will share their thoughts on topics like offbeat career opportunities, break the myths around taboo topics and shatter the stereotypes prevailing in the nation. Day 2 of the conclave will feature stupendously successful entrepreneurs and personalities like Mr CK Kumaravel, Ms Pooja Srinivasa Raja, Dr Ramkumar etc. Young entrepreneurs, achievers and leaders like Ms Prasiddhi Singh, Mr Lydian Nadhaswaram, Mr Sharaan will talk about their journey on how they’ve been transforming India. The top student teams will present their entrepreneurial ideas on stage and the winners will get awarded by the extremely talented Mr Ashish Vidyarthi. On the day 3 of the conclave, the teachers will be in the limelight and get insights into the role of teachers in tomorrow’s India by the industry expert Ms Deepa Athreya followed by unlearning and learning alarming environmental facts by the young environmentalist Ms Prasiddhi. A fun interactive and creative session with students’ all time favorite Mr Harun Robert. The teachers, for their tireless efforts and services will be honored by the supremely talented Mr Chetan Bhagat under the pretext of Inspirational Guru Awards. In addition to this, exciting and power packed entertainment acts will be performed by world class artists and teams.

SSVM Group of Institutions is a chain of schools in Coimbatore and Mettupalayam, offering quality education from K-12, providing a range of curriculums [CBSE, Cambridge International, Matriculation (State Board), and NIOS] with its founder visionary & Managing Trustee being, Dr Manimekalai Mohan. Athma-Seva, a unit for differently-abled children at the campus was also launched with the aim of providing them with vocational skills and preparing them for independent living. SSVM’s efforts for academic excellence are complemented by the induction of brilliant educators and resources from across the country. Students are being placed in IITs, medical colleges, and top universities in India and abroad. Since its inception, SSVM Institutions has built a formidable reputation in the southern state of Tamil Nadu for providing holistic education rooted in Indian values and traditions to its students mentored by resourceful educators. SSVM Group of Institutions is distinguished by its state-of-the-art infrastructure, contemporary curriculums, student-centered pedagogies, and multi-sports education culture. SSVM Day and Residential school at Mettupalayam is the flagship school of the SSVM Group of Institutions, which comprises seven premier schools in Tamil Nadu.

The Vision of the conclave is to lead the transformational change for India by bringing together the best young minds of India. And the mission is to encourage and identify the best ideas by students and legendary teachers who have nurtured a whole generation of best students through their stellar service.

Together, they will transform India and create the leaders for tomorrow !