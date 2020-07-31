Stage set for observance of breastfeeding week

Covai Post Network

By way of emphasising a quote of Pamela K Wiggins “Breastfeeding is a Mother’s gift to herself,her baby,and the Earth”,the PSG College of Nursing has drawn up a series of programmes to commemorate the World Breast Feeding week which begins on Saturday.

A College press release issued here on Friday pointed out that the World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year to protect, promote, support and encourage breastfeeding mothers across the globe.

Staring that the week would be observed on the theme“Support Breastfeeding for a Healthier Planet”,the college said that exciting events via virtual platform have been scheduled to promote, support and encourage breast feeding in order to emphasize the link between the breast feeding and the environment during this pandemic.

Day 1 will start with a Keynote address and unveiling of the theme by Dr.Jayasudha.A,Principal,PSG College of Nursing, Coimbatore.

An International Webinar on Tele Lactation:An information Hub will follow.

On the 2nd day a Quiz programme on Breast feeding( Quizophilia via Kahoot platform) will be conducted for Nursing students.

On Day 3 there will be an Instagram live streaming session.

On day 4 there will be a Radio talk to sensitize the public about the significance of Breast Feeding for a Healthier Environment .