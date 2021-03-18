Stage set for Ooty Mariamman temple festival amid curbs

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The 2021 annual festival of the Mariamman temple in Ooty will not be celebrated in the usual grand manner,thanks to the Covid 19 related curbs and the Code of Conduct associated with the assembly elections which is in force.

Slated to begin on March 19,the festival will go on till April 23.According to Mr.S.Muthuraman,Executive Officer of the temple,the

daily ‘annathanam’ within the temple complex,will not take place this year. Moreover activities which form part of the festival including the pujas would end by 10 p.m. Permission will not be granted for setting up temporary shops near the temple Dos and don’ts put in place by the district administration and the police, should be strictly adhered to,he added.