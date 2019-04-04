Stalin dares IT department to carry our raids at PM, CM and DCM’s house

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : DMK President, M K Stalin on Wednesday dared IT Department to carry out raids on the premises of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to flush out the money stashed there.

“Definitely there are crores of money stashed in Modi’s house and will the IT department be ready to conduct the raids on Modi’s house,” Stalin said addressing an election meeting seeking vote for CPIM candidates P R Natarajan here tonight.

Similarly, will the department dare to conduct raids on the premises of Tamil Nadu chief minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy and Deputy Chief Minister, O Paneerselvam, where you will get huge money, he said.

It was reported that crores of money are being distributed in Theni, where Paneerselvam’s son is contesting, he said.

Stalin raised this issue with reference to the raids conducted on the party treasurer Durai Murugan in Vellore, where his son was contesting.

The IT department had given explanation that the raids were conducted following complaint from police department, Stalin said.