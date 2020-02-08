State level forest sports meet begins in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: About 950 personnel from forest department from Tamil Nadu are participating in the 25th State Level Forest department Sport meet, which began here.

The 3-day meet was inaugurated by Forest Minister, Dindigul C Srinivasan, by releasing balloons, in the presence of Minister, S P Velumani, Deputy speaker Pollachi V Jayaraman and senior forest department officials.

Events like athletics, volleyball, kabaddi, cricket, power lifting, weight lifting, swimming, billiards, rifle shooting will be conducted for the personnel coming from 13 zones in the State.

In his address, Srinivasan said that it was planned to construct training centres for forest officials in Coimbayore and Vaigam dam area at a cost of Rs.15.5 crore.

The winners of this competition will take part in the national level competition scheduled at Bhuveshwar from March 3-7.