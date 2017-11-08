  • Download mobile app
தமிழில்

FLASH NEWS:

  • DMK moves SC, demands transfer of case pertaining to disqualification of 11 AIADMK MLAs to the Supreme Court
  • If govt is confident of its decision, why does it fear releasing these documents?: P. Chidambaram
  • Four vehicles collide near Dariyapur village of NH-9 in Fatehabad district of Haryana due to fog
  • India as a place to do business is a lot more attractive than the World Bank ranking suggests: Arvind Panagariya
  • CBI detains class XI student in Pradhyumn murder case
  • BJP president Amit Shah starts a signature campaign on the success of Note ban

Coimbatore

State-owned bus attached for failing to pay compensation

by Covai Post Network

November 8, 2017

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here ordered the attachment of a State-owned bus on Wednesday as the Government failed to pay the compensation to a victim some five years ago.

The case was one Rahul, hailing from Perumbavur in Ernakulam, was hit by a Government bus near Periyanaickenpalayam, while he was going to Mettupalayam by car on June 26 2012.

After a prolonged treatment for his head injuries, Rahul lodged a complaint with the tribunal seeking compensation, which ordered to pay Rs. 8.80 lakh in 2014.

Since the State Transport Corporation failed to pay the amount, Rahul again approached the tribunal, which ordered the Corporation to pay Rs.11.92 lakh with 7.5 per cent interest.

As the Corporation again failed to obey the order, the tribunal directed the officials tor seize the bus, who attached Coimbatore-Mettupalayam bus from Saibaba Colony stand here and brought to the tribunal.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Coimbatore
25°

DAM water Level

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿