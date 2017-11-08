State-owned bus attached for failing to pay compensation

by Covai Post Network

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal here ordered the attachment of a State-owned bus on Wednesday as the Government failed to pay the compensation to a victim some five years ago.

The case was one Rahul, hailing from Perumbavur in Ernakulam, was hit by a Government bus near Periyanaickenpalayam, while he was going to Mettupalayam by car on June 26 2012.

After a prolonged treatment for his head injuries, Rahul lodged a complaint with the tribunal seeking compensation, which ordered to pay Rs. 8.80 lakh in 2014.

Since the State Transport Corporation failed to pay the amount, Rahul again approached the tribunal, which ordered the Corporation to pay Rs.11.92 lakh with 7.5 per cent interest.

As the Corporation again failed to obey the order, the tribunal directed the officials tor seize the bus, who attached Coimbatore-Mettupalayam bus from Saibaba Colony stand here and brought to the tribunal.