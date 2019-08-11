State to seek flood relief funds from Centre after full assessment  

Covai Post Network

Ooty :The State government will seek flood relief funds from the Centre after total assessment of the loss caused by the unprecedented rains across the Nilgiris

district, Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Minister, l Udumalai K Radhakrishnan said today.



There was a huge crop and cattle head loss in the rains, which battered various areas, particularly Gudalur and Pandalur taluks, Radhakrishnan told reporters.



The officials are reviewing the situation and after preparing the estimated loss, the detailed report will be sent to the Centre, he said.



Radhakrishnan handed over Rs 10 lakh each to the families of three persons, who had died in the rain-related incidents in the district. Solatium to three more families will be handed over later in the day.



Stating that a total 5,334 persons dislocated by the rains were sheltered in 49 camps across the district, he said the Government will construct permanent houses for those who had lost their homes.