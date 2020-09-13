Stringent action against private hospitals violating govt fixed fee cap

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The health department has warned of stringent action, including cancellation of licence, against those private hospitals

who charge excess fees for treating Covid-19 patients.

Based on complaints that some private hospitals are charging excess fees and also not providing healthy and nutritious food to the patients,

Joint Director of Health Services, P Krishna had carried out surprise inspections at some private hospitals.

During an inspection yesterday it was found that some hospitals were not adhering to the Government fixed fee cap and not providing

nutritious food, an official release said.

The release warned of stringent action under Tamil Nadu Clinics and Establishment Act 1997, against those violating the Government orders on fee cap and treatment facilities, including cancellation of the licence.

The department will continue to monitor the functioning of the private hospitals, the release said.