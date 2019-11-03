Stroke” Walkathon to create awareness organised in KMCH, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to create awareness on the increasing trend of stroke epidemic Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) here

organised a Stroke Walkathon on Sunday.

The walkathon, participated by about 500 persons, including stroke survivors, doctors, KMCH Staff, Nurses, students and public. was flagged off by the City Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Sravan Kumar Jathavat.

The walkathon organized close on occasion of World Stroke day offered an ideal platform for raising public awareness about the ever increasing stroke epidemic and provided an opportunity for stroke survivors to inspire many

others to initiate lifestyle changes in order to prevent stroke, KMCH Chairman, Dr Nalla G Palanisamy said.

Increasing stroke incidence especially among younger population including women is a cause of concern and we’re taking constant efforts to

create adequate awareness among the general public, he said.

The latest analysis of the Global Burden of Disease revealed that the lifetime risk of stroke for adults has increased and now stands at 1 in 4. Stroke is a medical emergency and can either be due to block (clot) in blood vessel (Ischemic stroke) or from rupture of blood vessel causing leakage of blood into your brain (Hemorrhagic stroke), Palanisamy said.