Students bag 18 medals in TAT

Students of Equal Sport Academy Coimbatore won 18 medals in the TAT (Taekwondo Association Tamilnadu- Affiliated to India Taekwondo) 2nd state level Taekwondo competition for Kyoruki & Poomsey (Individual & Pair) held at Tuticorin SDAT Indoor Sports Hall (26-28 Dec 2022).

More than 800 government and private school students from various districts participated in this Competition.

Equal Sports students aged 4.5 years to 17 years participated in the competition held in various categories and brought laurels to Coimbatore & Tamilnadu and got selected for national level competition representing the state.

Students have won a total of 18 medals including 12 gold, 3 silver and 3 bronze, adding to which these students have participated in RDS & BDS district level competition under the school banners last month made their presence and brought medals for their schools.

Students have been training for this

competition for the past one year and are now at their winning streak.

Kudos to the Coaches Mr.Pradeep Kumar & Mr. Madan Kumar.