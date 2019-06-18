  • Download mobile app
19 Jun 2019
Students demand arrest of siddha doctor, association seeks protection

Covai Post Network

June 18, 2019

Coimbatore : A section of students of Government Arts College here on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the college demanding immediate arrest of a Siddha practitioner for giving wrong treatment causing death of a girl student. Separately, the Siddha Doctors Association has sought adequate security to its members..

Sathyapriya (20) was undergoing treatment for menstrual problem at a siddha hospital in Selvapuram run by Gurunathan and her condition started deteriorating, requiring shifting to the Government Hospital here. She died yesterday.

Her parents lodged a complaint with the local police against the doctor for allegedly giving wrong treatment, leading to poor health condition and finally her death.

They along with their relatives staged a dharna in front of the hospital where the body was kept and sought the arrest of Gurunathan and also action against the police inspector for failing to take action on their complaint.

In a related development, the doctors association petitioned the District Collector seeking protection in view of the agitation.

Over 60 siddha practitioners submitted a memorandum to the Collector claiming that the girl died not due to siddha medicine and was cautioned against taking allopathy medicine while under siddha treatment.

