Students petition to Jayalalithaa’s photograph in Coimbatore against NEET

Coimbatore : In order to bring the attention of powers that be, a group of students, belonging to Students Federation of India (SFI) Tuesday submitted a memorandum to a photograph of former Chief Minister, J Jayalalithaa, seeking cancellation of NEET.

Since Jayalalithaa had championed against the NEET and always opposed the exams, SFI chose to petition to her photograph, as the present rulers, AIADMK swear by her name “Amma”(Mother) and term the Government as Amma Government, the students said.

With NEET scheduled on September 19, amid the pandemic, the petition was submitted to the photograph, also to mark the death anniversary of a medical aspirant S Anitha, who had committed suicide some years ago.

Though the present government has passed a resolution the state assembly against NEET, it has not not raised its voice against after the Centre, which announced to conduct the test on the date.

SFI wanted the Centre to bring back the old method of admission based on Class XII marks, which would also ensure social justice, the students said.

After submitting a petition to the district collector, K Rajamani, they said that a girl from the city also committed suicide fearing to face the NEET a few days ago.