Sudden spike of 498 cases take total to 22,662 in Coimbatore, three deaths.

Coimbatore : With sudden spike of 498 positive Covid-19 cases, the total count in the district went up to 22,662 today and

three deaths took the toll to 357.

Of the total, 18,756 patients were discharged and 3,549 under treatment at various hospitals and at homes, a State Medical bulletin said.

An 83 year old male and 51 year old male died at ESI hospital, while 42 year old male died at CMCH.

Erode recorded 132 cases taking the tally to 4,668 of which 3,551 were discharged and 1,055 under treatment. Three deaths took the toll to 62.

With 297 new cases, Salem count rose to 14,774, out of which 12,498 patients were discharged and 2,045 under treatment. The district also reported three deaths taking the total to 231.

Tirupur reported 192 fresh cases and total went to 4,938 of which 3,030 were discharged and 1,822 are undergoing treatment. With one death, toll rose to 86 so far.