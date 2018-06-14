Sulur police station to get additional force

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Growing crime rates in Sulur has forced authorities to increase policing with additional strength from the Armed Reserve. People had complained that Sulur station limits did not have strength to control the crimes and sought additional force.

10 policemen from Armed Reserve had been deployed to the station. DSP of Karumathampatty had been asked to divert policemen from other stations to Sulur station. He added that Friends of Police would help policemen during the rounds.

Recently gold chains were snatched from the wife of the Coimbatore judicial magistrate on Sunday near Sulur Periyakulam when they were travelling in motorcycle.

More CCTV cameras would be installed in shops in Sulur limits, he added.