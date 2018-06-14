CPI meet in Coimbatore ends, council members elected

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Former MP K Subbarayan and M Veerapandian were unanimously elected deputy secretaries of Tamil Nadu CPI unit.

The election took place at the three-day party state executive and souncil meeting, which concluded here last night Former legislator M Arumugham was elected treasurer during the meeting attended by national secretaries D Raja and Dr Narayana.

ALSO READ : Couple petitions DCP on Tirupur police failure to file FIR in theft case

R Mutharasan was elected secretary during the State conference held at Mannagudi in March last. Murtharasan, Subbarayan, Veerapandian, K Palanisamy, T M Murthy, P Padmavathi, N Nanjappan, N Periyasay and K Santhanam were elected to the State Council, party sources said.

A 31-member state executive committee with a three-year tenure was also formed during the meeting.