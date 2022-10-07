Sunstone’s students shine at Harvard’s 30th Asia and International relations Conference

Covai Post Network

Hosur: Sunstone, India’s leading higher education startup, trained and aided four of its students to participate at the esteemed Harvard College Project for Asian and International Relations (HPAIR) Asia Conference 2022, an event curated by the Harvard University-based student organization. Held at IIIT Delhi, the theme for the ACONF was “Finding our Future”, and this year’s gathering marked HPAIR’s 30th anniversary.

The ACONF is a global collaborative platform that comprises open dialogues around subjects like the evolving startup ecosystem, data security, sustainability, and content creation, among others. This year, Sunstone students- Charmi Begum Borbora, Ishan Pradhan, Sachin Tyagi and Sabarish Sari were a part of this global event. The students hail from India’s small towns like Sivasagar in Assam, Hosur in Tamil Nadu and Sonipat in Haryana.

Congratulating Sabarish on his experience and selection for ACONF, Ashish Munjal, CEO and Co-founder said, “We are elated at the achievement of our students and are very happy that we could contribute towards their growth and self-development. At Sunstone, we strive towards providing the very best for our students and we make sure that factors like money, lack of infrastructure etc. does not hamper the growth of our students. We realize the importance that sofi-skills play in our professional journey and hence made sure that our students had a holistic experience at the conference. I hope our students continue to participate in such events and make us proud.”

Sabarish Sari, a young student from Hosur, Tamil Nadu pursuing MBA from PISM, Bengaluru expressed his excitement at attending the event, “I had never imagined being associated with an event by the prestigious Harvard University. It was a dream for me to participate at HPAIRs Asia Conference, especially after my application got rejected in the previous years. I again gathered the courage this year to be a part of this esteemed conference, however the registration cost and logistics was a constant worry for me. During these times, Sunstone truly lived up to its promise of delivering education that works by not just instilling the much needed confidence in me by giving the right training and grooming but also by shedding fifty percent of the cost load off my back. My experience and the friends that I have made will always stay with me and I feel in the end, the conference is all about building a robust professional network. I am thankful to Sunstone for aiding my journey and being a catalyst in my professional growth.”

Sunstone, which works at the helm of higher-education and industry is dedicated to providing students with exposure at the global and international level. The industry-oriented curriculum is designed to incorporate events, conferences, and platforms that enable best learning experiences for students. In the lead up to such events, Sunstone further ensures that its students are trained to properly exhibit their knowledge and skills. The holistic approach of curriculum focused on applied knowledge and soft skills training provides students with relevant education that works.

Sunstone is at the forefront of bridging the industry-academia gap and was envisioned with a philosophy of ‘enabling’ students of higher learning in getting their dream job. The startup believes in taking global standards to colleges in Tier-2, 3 cities and taking global experience and exposure beyond the highwalls of premium higher learning institutions. By ensuring that its students get a level-playing field and are able to represent themselves confidently in front of their global counterparts, this higher-education platform is also instrumental in bridging the accessibility gap in higher education.